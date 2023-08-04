J-K: Three militant associates arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Three militant associates of 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were arrested here on Friday, police said.

They were identified as Imran Ahmad Najar, a resident of Bulbul Bagh Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta, a resident of Qamarwari Srinagar, and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pazalpora Bijbehara.

The three were nabbed by a police team at a checkpost at Harnabal Natipora in the city following specific input, a police spokesman said.

He said three hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating material were seized from their possession.

The spokesman said Bhat was earlier an active terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit ISJK and was lodged in jail for two years. He was released recently from the Central Jail on bail.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the trio had collected the explosive substances and ammunition from active terrorists of the TRF for carrying out terrorist activities in Srinagar, police said, adding with their arrest, a terror threat has been averted.

A case was registered and investigation set into motion, they said. PTI SSB AQS