J-K: Three persons killed in separate road accidents

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Samba and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, officials said. Two unidentified persons lost their lives when their load carrier plunged into a gorge near Nud-Mansar in Samba on Wednesday night, the officials said. They said the driver of the load carrier, carrying a cow and a calf, jumped a check point and injured a policeman before his vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down. A rescue operation is on at the site and further details are awaited, the officials said. In another accident, a car plunged into a gorge near Maroog along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district late this evening. Ashok Singh, a resident of Deghori village of Ramban, was found dead by the rescuers, while two others travelling in the vehicle were evacuated to hospital in an injured condition, the officials said. PTI COR TAS KVK KVK