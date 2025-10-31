J-K: Timings revised for schools across valley

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir on Friday revised the timings for government, government-aided, and recognised private schools across the valley from November 1.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, the revised timings for schools within the Srinagar municipality limits would be from 10 am to 3 pm from Saturday.

For schools located outside Srinagar municipal limits, the new timings would be from 10:30 am to 3:30 am, the order said.

Earlier, the timings for schools within Srinagar municipal limits were from 9 am to 3 pm, while it was 10 am to 4 pm for the schools located outside. PTI SSB ARB HIG HIG