J-K: Tiranga shikara rally organised at Dal Lake

Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) A ‘Tiranga shikara’ rally was organised at the Dal Lake here on Tuesday as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations in the run-up to Independence Day.

Advertisment

The event was organised by Salute Tiranga -- a New Delhi-based NGO.

The rally, in which about 150 people participated, took place from Nehru Park to SKICC, from where it went on to Char Chinari, before culminating at the SKICC.

“This is the first time that a tiranga shikara rally has been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the youth of the Union Territory has decided that the campaign will continue from August 1 to 15,” president of J-K Salute Tiranga, Muzaffar Hussain Kalal, told PTI here.

Advertisment

He expressed gratitude to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for participating in the rally.

“There is enthusiasm among the youth. The rally has been organised to uphold that enthusiasm,” he said.

Rajesh Jha, the national president of the organisation, said such programmes were on across the country.

Advertisment

“We are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. With PM Modi’s campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga, our slogan is ‘Har Haath Tiranga’. For the development and prosperity of the country, there is a need for peace. We have come here with a message of peace and want the people of J-K to move forward with the Tiranga,” Jha said.

The Tiranga shikara rally kicked off the 15-day programme which will culminate on Independence Day, youth president, Salute Tiranga, J-K, Mohammad Yusuf, said.

A programme will also be held in Jammu, which will be followed in Chenab Valley and then Pir Panchal. We decided to start at Dal Lake as it is a prominent landmark, he said.

Yusuf said about 100-150 people participated in the event. PTI SSB NB