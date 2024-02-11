J-K to host first International Conference of Pain and Palliative care next year

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir will host the first International Conference of Pain and Palliative Care here next year, a senior doctor said here on Sunday. President of Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the Indian Association of Palliative care (IAPC), Dr Rohit Lahori said the four-day conference at AIIMS Jammu would be a "game changer" for the health sector in the Union Territory.

“The conference will be attended by national and international faculty, including delegates from all over the globe, which includes doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers and volunteers who are working in the field of pain and palliative care,” he said.

Lahori said the decision to hold the next conference in the Union Territory was announced at the 31st International Conference of Pain and Palliative care (IAPCON 24) held at Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, Ahmedabad, by IAPC.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines palliative care as an approach that improves the quality of life of patients – adults and children – and their families who are facing problems associated with life-threatening illness.

It prevents and relieves suffering through the early identification, assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, whether physical, psychosocial, or spiritual.