J-K to host its maiden adventure race and international marathon

Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir will host its maiden adventure race and international marathon later this year to promote the Union Territory as a premier adventure sports destination on the global stage, officials said here on Thursday.

After the successful hosting of Formula 4 car race, Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host its maiden marathon and adventure race, the officials said.

The Union Territory's Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo directed the officers concerned to create roadmaps and timeline-based goals for hosting the international marathon.

Ladakh Marathon founder Chewing Motup Goba, who has a vast expertise in the field of adventure, will organise the marathon and adventure race.

Goba gave a detailed presentation on the road map to be followed for hosting the marathon and the preparations to be made in this regard. Goba said Kashmir has the potential to become a leading global destination for adventure sports with proper planning and execution.