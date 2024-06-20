J-K to play big role in India's journey to becoming sports, tourism powerhouse: PM Modi

Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is on path to becoming a major power in sports and tourism and Jammu and Kashmir is going to play an important role in it.

"India is progressing towards becoming a major power in tourism and sports. In both these sectors, Jammu and Kashmir has abundant talent," Modi said addressing an event at SKICC here.

The Prime Minister said Jammu and Kashmir has great sports infrastructure in every district.

"Around 100 Khelo India Centres are being established in Jammu and Kashmir while 4,500 athletes are being trained for national and international events. Jammu and Kashmir has become the winter sports capital of India.

"Recently, more than 800 players from across the country participated in the 4th Khelo India Winter Games. This will open the possibility of holding international sporting events here," he said.

Modi said Jammu and Kashmir has unique talent in sports. "I can see them making India proud."