J-K to reopen 12 tourist destinations shut post Pahalgam attack: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday he has ordered the reopening of 12 tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir which were closed in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack in April this year.

The LG administration shut down nearly 50 tourist spots following the deadly terror attack at Baisaran in the Pahalgam area on April 22 in which heavily armed terrorists shot dead 26 persons, mostly tourists.

"After a thorough security review and discussion in today's UHQ Meeting, I've ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures," Sinha said in a post on X.

"Seven tourist spots in Kashmir division, including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post and five in Jammu division, including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi to be reopened from Monday, 29th September," Sinha said in another post.

The LG administration had opened 16 tourist destinations, including some parts of Pahalgam, in the month of June.