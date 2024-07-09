J-K: Top Army officers review security amid rise in terror attacks

Jammu/Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) In the wake of recent terrorist attacks, top Army officials have been actively reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure operational preparedness and heightened vigilance in the region.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps, visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday. His visit comes a day after five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and as many were injured on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. "The GOC of White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo) Guluthi and Dera Ki Gali (DKG), conducted a review of the security situation," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

During the visit, they were briefed on operational preparedness and ongoing measures to maintain a robust operational posture, it said.

Officials emphasised the need for heightened alertness and vigilance round the clock, given the threat perception in the border region, the post said. Early Sunday, an Army camp in the Manjkote area of Rajouri district was targeted in a firing incident, resulting in injuries to a soldier. In recent months, the Jammu region, once known for its peaceful atmosphere, has witnessed a series of ambushes and terrorist attacks, particularly in the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Reasi. The recent surge in terrorist activities is believed to be linked to efforts by Pakistani handlers to reignite terrorism.

In a parallel development, GOC of the Army's strategic Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, reviewed the security situation in south Kashmir.

"#ChinarCorps Commander visited Rashtriya Rifles Battalions deployed in Counter Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir to review the security situation," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The Corps Commander complimented the troops for their meticulous planning and execution of last week's OP Modargham and OP Chinigam in Kulgam district, where six terrorists were eliminated and war-like stores were recovered. Two soldiers also lost their lives in the twin encounters.

"Chinar Corps stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," the Army said.