J-K: Top BSF officer urges troops to maintain border domination to prevent anti-national activities

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) A top BSF officer reviewed the security situation along the International Border in Jammu and directed the troops to maintain effective border domination to prevent anti-national activities.

Advertisment

Additional Director General (Western Command) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Satish S Khandare arrived in the Jammu frontier on a three-day tour on January 23, visiting forward areas in Kathua and Jammu districts, a force spokesperson said on Saturday.

He was briefed by field commanders on the prevailing security situation.

Addressing a Prahari Sammelan at the BSF's Jammu frontier headquarters on Saturday, Khandare praised the troops for their dedication towards border duties and asked them to maintain effective border domination to prevent anti-national activities.

Advertisment

He visited the border areas in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, where he was briefed on the operational aspects by the field commanders, the spokesperson said.

He also visited the Akhnoor border area of Jammu district, where he was briefed by the sector commander and battalion commandant about the force's operational preparedness.

Khandare discussed critical aspects of border management, including the general security scenario and domination along the International Border, the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

He also interacted with the troops and appreciated them for performing their duties with dedication and professionalism. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM