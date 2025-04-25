J-K: Top divisional level officials visit Kishtwar to review security situation

Jammu, April 24 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti and Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited Kishtwar district on Thursday to review the security situation, assess operational preparedness and plan future measures to maintain peace and order in the region.

The high-level visit reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring peace and strengthening coordination among security forces, civil administration and other agencies, officials said.

They were accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil.

A security and crime review meeting was held in the town where Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Naresh Singh gave a detailed presentation on counter-insurgency operations, law and order, and recent crime trends in the district, they said.

Senior officers from the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, CISF, IRP, Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence and local police participated in the meeting along with Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan.

Discussions focused on improving inter-agency coordination, intelligence sharing, public-police interaction, and proactive policing to strengthen security across the district, the officials said.

IGP emphasised the need for operational readiness and community engagement to maintain a peaceful atmosphere. He also reviewed deployment plans for upcoming festivals and religious 'Yatras'.

The commitment was expressed by all stakeholders to work in unison to uphold peace and ensure public safety in the region.