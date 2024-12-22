J-K: Trainee cop dies of bullet wound at training centre in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) A trainee cop was killed at a police training institute in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired by a sentry, officials said on Sunday.

Sentry Babu Ram, who was guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, reportedly fired upon Mohammad Sareer, an under training recruit, in the wee hours on Sunday, they said.

Sareer, a resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district, died on the spot, officials said, adding that Babu Ram has been disarmed and is being questioned. PTI MIJ ARI