J-K: Two arrested for threatening man by posing as IPS officer, police inspector

Jammu, Oct 3 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested here for allegedly threatening a man while posing as an IPS officer and a police inspector working with the NIA, an official said on Tuesday.

The complainant had told the police that he got in touch with one of the accused on a social networking site who had introduced himself as IPS officer Kaiser Jeelani and they agreed to meet at Hotel Green Mint in Gumat area here.

On entering the room, he saw Jeelani and another person in police uniform and they claimed to be from the NIA. Both the accused demanded that the victim hand them over his laptop and even threatened to shoot him, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said.

The accused, identified as Kaiser Shahnawaz Mir and Mohd Tanveer, were arrested from a hotel in Jewel area of Jammu, the SSP said, adding further investigation into the case was underway. PTI AB AB NSD NSD