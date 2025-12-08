J-K: Two drone operators held for breach of no-flying restrictions during Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) Following a probe into unauthorised movement of a drone during the Amarnath Yatra this year, the police have apprehended two youths from Srinagar, an official said on Monday.

The case pertains to a security breach triggered by violation of no-flying zone restrictions imposed during the Amarnath Yatra, the police spokesman said.

He said a drone, illegally operated over the notified restricted area, was brought down by security forces using soft-kill methods to avert any potential threat to the yatra.

As per the Union home ministry guidelines, the entire route was strictly designated as a 'No Drone Zone', prohibiting any unmanned aerial vehicle activity to ensure security of the pilgrims.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Gund police station, and investigation was taken up.

A team of technical experts conducted a detailed forensic examination of the seized drone to retrieve operational data and identify the operators.

"Based on the report, police identified the accused -- Owais Muneer Khan and Farooz Ahmad Nengroo, residents of Srinagar. Both the accused have been apprehended, produced in court and charge-sheeted in the case," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ ARB ARB