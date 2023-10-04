J-K: Two Hizbul militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The slain ultras were identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam.

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Kujjar area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces there, a police spokesman said.

During the operation, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately at the search party, which retaliated effectively, he said.

Advertisment

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

According to police records, both were involved in several terror crime cases, he said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, termed it a big success and congratulated the joint team of police and security forces for conducting the operation without any collateral damage.

Cordon and search operation will continue in the area, the spokesman added. PTI SSB MIJ RT