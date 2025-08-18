J-K: Two indigenous specialist mobility vehicles aid rescue efforts in cloudburst-hit Chisoti

Chisoti (J-K), Aug 18 (PTI) Two specialist mobility vehicles (SMVs) by Chandigarh-based JSW Defence have been deployed in the ongoing rescue and relief operation in this cloudburst-hit village of Kishtwar district, drawing attention for their ability to manoeuvre through treacherous terrain.

With 'Army duty' stickers pasted on them, the SMVs which are also known as all terrain off-road vehicles were brought by the company to assist the Army, which along with other agencies, is engaged in the rescue and relief efforts.

Chisoti was devastated by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on August 14, leaving 61 people dead, over 100 injured and more than 50 missing.

"This is the first time that SMVs, a modern vehicle equipped to tackle extreme conditions, are being inducted in rescue and relief efforts anywhere in the country. As an Indian company, we have taken this initiative to send two such vehicles to support the operation," a company official Jaipal Singh told PTI.

JSW Defence has acquired a majority stake in an extreme off-road vehicle company, Gecko Motors Private Limited, now renamed JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd, which supplies SMVs, branded as ATOR N1200 to the Army since last year.

The indigenous ATOR N1200, a specialist mobility vehicle modelled on the SHERP N1200, is designed for extreme off-road and amphibious capabilities. It is manufactured in India by JSW Gecko Motors, under a partnership with Copato Ltd (UK).

The vehicle is designed to navigate challenging terrains like snow-covered mountains, rocky landscapes, swamps, deserts and water bodies, making it ideal for operations in regions like the Himalayas.

"The vehicle can carry a weight of 1200 kilograms. It can move with nine people including a driver and a co-driver and can easily cross streams, providing enhanced mobility," Singh said, adding the vehicles are best suited for such rescue operations as these can cross any obstacle within a metre.

He also said the SMVs are already helping the Indian Army and Indian Air Force in operations in the Leh Ladakh and South Sudan. Additionally, these vehicles are also inducted in Assam and Gujarat's Bhuj.

An Army officer said the induction of the two vehicles will help in intensifying the search operation here.

"This is a very tough terrain and you can easily maneuver the area in such vehicles. We started the day amid intense rains which is also a challenges. The area is dotted with huge boulders which are being blasted to carry forward the search," the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The Army is making all efforts to retrieve the bodies of all those reported missing in the calamity, the officer added. "The operation will continue till all the bodies are retrieved and handed over to their families," he said.