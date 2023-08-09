J-K: Two JeM militant associates arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Two militant associates of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested here on Wednesday and two grenades recovered from their possession, police said.

"Two terror associates of JeM namely Arshad Mushtaq S/o Mushtaq Mangroo of Badibagh Pulwama & Suhail Majeed Mir S/o Abdul Majeed Mir of Machpuna Pulwama arrested by Srinagar Police," police said in a tweet.

Two grenades were recovered from them, police said, adding a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act has been registered. PTI SSB KVK KVK