J-K: Two killed, 2 injured as vehicle veers off road, rolls down hill in Poonch

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed while two others sustained serious injuries after their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place in Jandrola area when the vehicle, on its way to Mandi, went off control and rolled down a hill, they said.

Two persons, identified as Kulbir Singh and Chitinderpal Singh -- both employees of the power department -- were killed in the incident while two others sustained injuries, they said.

The bodies were recovered by the police and sent for postmortem examination while the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, they added.