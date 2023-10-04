J-K: Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter started earlier in the day when security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kujjar following information about the presence of ultras there.

"02 terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists being retrieved from the site of encounter. Cordon & search operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police posted on X.

The search operation had turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, which retaliated.