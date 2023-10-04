J-K: Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter started earlier in the day when security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kujjar following information about the presence of ultras there.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal, and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam.

They were linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, he said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK rifles were recovered from the encounter site, the ADGP said. PTI SSB MIJ RT