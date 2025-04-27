J-K: Two overground workers detained under PSA in Budgam

Srinagar, Apr 27 (PTI) Two "hardcore terrorist associates" were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The arrests followed sustained efforts and actionable intelligence indicating the involvement of the duo in providing active support to terrorist outfits operating in the region, they said.

"In a decisive move against terrorism, police in Budgam detained two hardcore terrorist associates under the stringent Public Safety Act," the spokesperson said.

Police said Tahir Ahmad Kumar and Shabir Ahmad Ganai, both residents of Pakherpora area in Budgam, were instrumental in "facilitating terrorist activities".

They allegedly helped in terrorists' movements, providing shelter, logistical support to them, and getting local youth to join banned terrorist organisations.

By invoking the PSA, authorities have ensured their detention to prevent further "threats to peace and public order, the police spokesperson said.

The Public Safety Act allows preventive detention to prevent him from acting against the state or in the maintenance of peace. PTI MIJ SKY SKY