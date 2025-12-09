J-K: Two peddlers held with heroin worth Rs 1 crore near Baramulla medical college

Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and heroin worth around Rs 1 crore was recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

A Baramulla Police team of carried out a targeted operation near the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla parking area on Monday evening, a spokesman said.

During the operation, the team intercepted two suspicious individuals -- Sobiya Bano (29), and Tahir Ahmad Khan (26), both residents of Trikanjan in Boniyar, he added.

A search of their belongings revealed 964 grams of a heroin-like substance, in two packets weighing 424 grams and 540 grams, respectively. According to police, the contraband is valued at approximately Rs 1 crore in the illegal market.

Additionally, two mobile phones and a vehicle were seized, the spokesman said, adding that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway. PTI SSB ARB ARB