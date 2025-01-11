J-K: Two retired govt officials, cop among 10 booked for using fake documents

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday booked 10 people, including two retired government officials and a policeman, for allegedly using fake documents to mislead the authorities here, a senior officer said.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch Jammu) Benam Tosh said four separate FIRs have been registered against 10 people following complaints that they have used fake documents.

“Investigations have been started in all the four cases to unravel detailed facts in each case,” he said.

According to officials, a former deputy inspector in fisheries department, a retired forester and a police head constable were among those named in the FIRs after complaints were received that they used fake documents to manage a government job and promotional benefits.

Advertisment

A case was registered against Mohd Farid, a resident of Kathua, for using fake school leaving certificate of 8th class for getting a job in fisheries department, while Parveen Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor was booked for using fake graduation certificate to get promotion as deputy forester, they said.

They said another case was registered against Head Constable Mohd Munshi of Rajouri for using a fake qualification certificate to get a job in the Jammu and Kashmir Police department.

The fourth FIR was registered against seven persons for preparing and using forged compromise agreement in the Court of Sub-Registrar, Munsiff, Jammu, the officials said. PTI TAS NB