J-K: Unclaimed bag sparks bomb scare at Jammu bus stand; nothing suspicious found

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) An unclaimed bag at a crowded bus stand here on Tuesday afternoon triggered a bomb scare, but it was later found that it contained clothes and had been apparently left behind by a passenger, officials said.

A police team along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) cordoned off the bus stand immediately after getting information about an unclaimed bag lying near one of the concrete pillars, an official said.

The BDS team inspected the bag and found nothing suspicious, the official said, adding that the bag was later taken to the local police station and efforts are on to identify its owner.

Normal activities resumed after police left the scene.

Officials said security has been beefed up across Jammu region to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations, while a massive anti-terrorist operation is going on in the higher reaches of Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri districts. PTI TAS TAS ARB ARB