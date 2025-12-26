J-K: Unclaimed suitcase on busy Udhampur road creates panic

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Panic spread in a part of Udhampur town in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after an unidentified suitcase was discovered on a busy road, prompting swift action from the police, officials said.

Acting on information received from locals, police immediately cordoned off the area near the post office on Dhar Road and called in a bomb disposal squad for inspection, they said.

During the brief traffic halt, the team examined the suitcase, which revealed nothing untoward.

Normal traffic was resumed once the area was declared safe, they added.