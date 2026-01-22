J-K: Union minister reviews progress of operation of flights from Udhampur airport terminal

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday reviewed the progress of a project to start air services from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, and announced that civilian flights will commence within the next seven months from an interim terminal building at the Air Force station.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Udhampur, the minister said a proposal for the acquisition of additional land is being pursued with the support of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government to enable the development of a full-fledged airport at Udhampur in the coming years.

“With existing facilities and interim arrangements, flight operations are targeted to be operationalised within the next 6–7 months,” he said, lauding a close coordination between the IAF and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to expedite the process.

Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Sameer Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Civil Aviation, Government of J&K, Naveen S L, AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Executive Director (Planning) Nandita Bhatt, besides other dignitaries, attended the meeting.

Singh, Minister of State at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), highlighted that the Chenab region has received focused attention after 2014, with close monitoring by the prime minister, reflecting the government’s initiative for inclusive and regional development.

The minister reiterated that a series of proactive meetings led by the secretary, civil aviation has helped fast-track decisions and resolve inter-departmental issues.

Highlighting the multiple benefits of enhanced air connectivity, the minister said the initiative will significantly ease travel and increase socio-economic activity across the entire Chenab region, benefiting four districts in particular.

“Similar connectivity initiatives are being taken up in Kishtwar under the UDAAN scheme, further expanding regional access,” he said.

He said his home constituency Udhampur is emerging as a major connectivity hub, with multi-modal options including air, railways and road.

He said the Udhampur railway station has been developed as an Amrit railway station, and the region is also being connected through an express corridor, enabling convenient travel to Delhi and other major cities.