J-K: Vaishno Devi shrine board doubles pilgrim insurance to Rs 10 lakh, approves major infra projects

Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) In a step towards strengthening pilgrim safety, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Sunday approved hiking the insurance cover for pilgrims from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per person, an official spokesman said.

The decision was taken at a board meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here.

The spokesman said the board reviewed and ratified actions taken since the previous meeting and took key decisions on 25 agenda items aimed at strengthening the board's functioning and improving pilgrimage services.

He said the meeting reviewed the progress of major infrastructure projects including construction of the exit track at the Bhawan (shrine complex), widening of the yatra track from Sanjichhat to the Bhawan, slope stabilisation works, construction of Shri Shankaracharya Temple and allied amenities at Katra, and School for Divyangjan at Chaitanya Ashram, Jammu.

The Board directed strict adherence to timelines while ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety, the spokesman said.

Regarding the newly developed helipad at Hutt village, the board approved that following execution of a revised MoU, it will provide a one-time financial grant to Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board under the Shrine Act for development and upgradation of pilgrimage infrastructure.

Helicopter services for both shrines will operate from the same helipad for the convenience of pilgrims, the spokesman said.

He said the board also approved a comprehensive Annual Green Plan for 2026-27 aimed at conservation of green cover in the surrounding region.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha directed the shrine board to reaffirm its commitment to environmental sustainability with particular emphasis on promoting a cleanliness and greenery in Katra town and surrounding areas.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sinha laid foundation stones for several pilgrimage facilities aimed at enhancing infrastructure and spiritual experience.

These included construction of three new temples in Reasi district, restoration of two ancient temples in Jammu district at an estimated cost Rs 1.21 crore, redevelopment of the Bhairon Temple complex, and construction of staff accommodation at Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Bhairon temple, the spokesman said.

Sinha also inaugurated newly-constructed cottages at Katra and launched an improvised 'Pouch Prasad' containing dry fruits, an engraved coin depicting the 'Holy Pindies' (the three deities of the Vaishno Devi shrine) and a sacred 'Mouli' (sacred thread) for free distribution among pilgrims, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS ARB ARB