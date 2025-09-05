J-K: Vehicle linked to UAPA case seized in Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) A vehicle was confiscated in Anantnag district on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a police spokesperson said.

He said the vehicle is owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah, a resident of Takia Hugam in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district. Shah is the nephew of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, an accused in the UAPA case registered at Mattan police station.

The vehicle is linked to case number 57/2024 registered under various sections of the Indian Arms Act, UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the spokesperson said.

He added that it was seized under Section 25(1) of the UAPA as proceeds of terrorism.

The owner is henceforth prohibited from selling, leasing or transferring the said property until further notice, he added.