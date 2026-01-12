J-K: Vehicular traffic restored on Mughal Road after week-long closure due to snowfall

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) The historic Mughal Road, connecting Rajouri and Poonch districts with the Kashmir Valley, was reopened for normal traffic on Monday after remaining closed for a week due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

They said the road was initially reopened partially on Sunday night, allowing only those vehicles which were stranded on either side to pass through.

"On Monday morning, traffic movement was fully restored. The highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall", they said.

However, the traffic police has issued fresh cut-off timings, stipulating that vehicles would be allowed to cross the cut-off points at both ends only till 2.30 pm, after which no traffic would be permitted on the stretch.

Officials said there is still partial snow-cover at Pir Ki Gali, and slippery road conditions are likely during evening hours.

The Jammu-Poonch highway, which remained shut for three hours due to landslide, has also been restored for the normal traffic, they added. PTI COR AB AB ARB ARB