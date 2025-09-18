J-K: Verification of EVMs for Chenani assembly constituency begins in Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) The verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Chenani assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir commenced on Thursday under tight security, officials said.

This initiative follows a request from Harsh Dev Singh, the state president of the National Panthers Party, who unsuccessfully contested last year's polls from this seat in Udhampur, they said.

This is possibly the second such exercise of checking and verification of EVMs in the country this year. Ten candidates who unsuccessfully contested last year's Maharashtra assembly polls had applied for the checking and verification of EVMs, and the machines were found to be flawless on July 31, 2025, officials noted.

On September 10, Udhampur District Election Officer (DEO) Saloni Rai set September 18 and subsequent days for the scheduled verification of EVMs in the Chenani assembly segment.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the verification, Harsh Dev Singh remarked, "Today, we have set a precedent by allowing EVMs to be opened for verification. This exercise will unfold here, and if any electoral malpractice has occurred, those responsible will face consequences." He stated that this is the first time such a process is taking place in this area, suggesting that "this is the opening of doors for transparency. Those who have stolen votes will need to resign from their positions." Singh also alleged that the Election Commission is collaborating with the BJP to commit these irregularities.

BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, against whose election Harsh Dev Singh filed a review petition in the High Court last year, said, "In a democracy, every candidate who has contested elections and lost has the right to request verification of EVMs if they have any doubts." "Following this democratic process, our opposition party member has requested checking and recounting of votes at three polling stations, and that is currently taking place," he added.

The verification exercise is being conducted under tight security at the Government Degree College for Boys in Udhampur, from 10 am to 7 pm daily.

The DEO has invited all eligible candidates of political parties of the Chenani constituency to participate in this exercise.

"You are also requested to provide an acknowledgement of this intimation letter to this office for the record," the DEO said.

Singh has requested that the results of the Chenani assembly election in 2024 be declared null and void, accusing at least 19 respondents — including the Chief Election Commissioner of India — of widespread electoral law violations and misconduct during the election process.