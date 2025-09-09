J-K: Video of couple squabbling over AAP MLA's detention surfaces online

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Amid a row over the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under PSA, a video from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has surfaced online where an ugly squabble breaks out between a couple during a live stream over their differing views on the issue.

The video, which has been dubbed "The Doda Debate", features a woman, a former Block Development Council member, passionately defending MLA Malik while her husband makes an unexpected cameo, seemingly annoyed at her live-streamed political commentary.

Malik, who is the MLA from Doda and the president of J-K unit of AAP, was detained on Monday under the PSA for allegedly disturbing public order and was subsequently lodged in Kathua district jail.

Fatima Farooq, known for her fiery public speeches, was in the middle of a passionate defence of the jailed politician on Monday evening when her husband, who appears to prefer a quiet life, wandered into the frame.

The live stream, which had started as a solo act, quickly turned into an impromptu debate show.

The wife is seen talking about the "injustice" done to Malik when her husband walked in, visibly annoyed, and started shouting at her -- "Tu kya live kar rahi hai" (what are you doing online) and "Why are you doing this?" The husband, in a moment of sheer frustration, attempted to end the live stream by snatching the phone and threatening her saying "I'll press your neck..." The wife, a seasoned politician, was not deterred. She simply turned the camera to him and declared, "Look, everyone! This is my husband, standing against the truth!" The video, which has been viewed millions of times, has sparked a debate on social media about the challenges of political differences in a marriage.

"Everyone knows that I am not Malik's supporter and I also condemn his derogatory words against the Deputy Commissioner but slapping PSA on him has disheartened everyone, especially the poor," she said before making an appeal to his supporters not to come on roads and instead advised them that the best way is to challenge the PSA in the court.

Extending her support to Malik, she said if an MLA who is representing one lakh voters of his constituency is treated like this what can be done with others who are working at the grass-root level.

"He (Malik) could not tolerate the tears of the poor...I seek apology to the Deputy Commissioner on his behalf," she said when her husband objected to his live streaming and started abusing her at the end of the 10-minute video.

The former BDC member went live once again from her social media account this morning, requesting all to "stand with truth" and pray for Malik's safety and release from the jail.

"I want to tell Malik that you are not alone. I am standing with Malik and it is my responsibility," she said, claiming that "supporting truth has become an offence in our home".