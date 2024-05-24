J-K voter turnout shows people's will to make Kashmir part of India's growth story: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday that the heavy voter turnout in four of the total five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the people's will to make Kashmir a part of India's growth story.

He said even as the Kashmir-centric regional political parties like the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) continue to raise the issue of Article 370 in their election campaign, the common masses in the Kashmir valley are indifferent to the issue.

"The heavy turnout of the voters reflects the will of people to make Kashmir a part of India's growth story instead of being tied down by the self-seeking slogans and rhetoric of the political parties hankering after Article 370 or the so-called special status for Kashmir," said Singh, the Union minister of state for personnel.

People of the Kashmir valley are enthusiastic to be a part of the ongoing election process and to move on as a part of India's development journey, he said.

The minister said the election in the Kashmir valley is truly the celebration of the festival of democracy in letter and spirit.

Singh is a sitting Lok Sabha member seeking re-election from Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, voting for which was held on April 19.

Polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Saturday.

"The credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having successfully broken the jinx and proven to the world that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Kashmir valley, are as much given to the democratic aspirations as anywhere else. While the voter turnout in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency was around 59 per cent, it is expected to be higher in the polling to the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency," he said.

Singh said, "It is the conduciveness created by Prime Minister Modi and his government that even the opposition leaders are today enjoying the luxury of holding large public rallies in the valley."