J-K: Weapons recovered from forest in Kupwara, says Army

Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) Security forces Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition from a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said.

"On specific inputs from military intelligence, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Dardnar Forest, Kupwara today," Army's Chinar Corps said in a post of X.

During the search, RPG rounds, hand grenades, a pistol, ammunition and other "war-like stores" have been recovered, the Army said. PTI SSB SKY SKY