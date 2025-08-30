J-K will get back its statehood soon: Athawale

Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Minister of State (MoS) Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir will get back its statehood soon.

Although the Union minister did not give a time-frame, he said, "I believe it will happen soon." Talking to reporters, Athawale said, "I think J-K should get back its statehood as soon as possible, and there is a demand for that also." He said that when the Assembly elections took place in J-K last year, more than 60 per cent voting was recorded - which was more than many other states in the country.

"I thank the people of J-K for that, for not succumbing to fear. When (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah abrogated Article 370, he stated that J-K will soon get its statehood back and I think the Government of India can take that decision soon in the future," he said.

When asked how much more time it can take for that, the Union minister said, "I cannot tell you when, but I believe it will happen soon." Responding to a question about the recent floods in the Jammu region, Athawale said the Centre would do everything possible to help and support J-K.

"There have been huge losses in Jammu due to heavy rains and flood. The state government will do an assessment first and the central government will do everything possible to help and support J-K," Athawale said.

On a question regarding Shah's visit to Jammu in the wake of the floods, Athawale said that whenever there has been a need, Shah has reached J-K as he is focussed on its overall development.

"Shah has come here many times and whenever there is a need, he visits. He always focuses on J-K so that there is overall development. When the Pahalgam attack took place, he reached here within hours. There was an attempt to derail the economy here, but now tourists are coming," he said, referring to the April 22 terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said India taught Pakistan a lesson through Operation Sindoor after it tried its best to derail the economy in Jammu and Kashmir by Pahalgam attack.

"The way tourism was booming here after the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan tried its best to derail the economy here by attacking our people and 26 persons were killed. But we have taught Pakistan a lesson through Operation Sindoor and all the terrorists were neutralised.

"Our government gave them a befitting reply. Now, we want peace, we do not want violence. Pakistan should not send terrorists here and Kashmir as well as Jammu should remain peaceful," he said.

He said India halted Operation Sindoor as it achieved its objective of neutralising terrorists in Pakistan, and it was not stopped because of US President Donald Trump.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission was the destruction of terrorists and their infrastructure, which was achieved through Operation Sindoor.

"Our aim was not to target Pakistan, but we wanted to destroy terrorists and we achieved our aim. It is not that the war was stopped because of Trump. We achieved our objective of destroying terror network and it was not called off because Trump said so. PM Modi's mission was to destroy the terrorists," Athawale said.

After the abrogation of Article 370, development is taking place at a rapid pace, and Prime Minister Modi has promised to support J-K with more so that there is immense development, employment opportunities are created and industries are established here, he said.

The minister said the government has urged industrialists to set up industries in J-K, which will provide employment opportunities to the youth.

"This is our dream as J-K is our own. The Government of India is duty bound to provide justice to J-K. Modi is a very active PM and will surely provide social, and economic justice to J-K. I believe all the people of J-K will get justice," he added.