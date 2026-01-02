J-K: Woman drug peddler on the run for three years arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a woman drug peddler on Thursday, who had been evading her arrest for the last three years, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Tamana Ashraf, a resident of the Batamaloo area, was wanted in connection with a drug trafficking case registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police spokesman said Ashraf was involved in the trafficking of over seven kilograms of charas. The contraband was being sent to Mumbai through courier services.

Since the case was registered, the accused had been hiding in various states across the country to avoid arrest.

The spokesman added that through the sustained efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, she was tactfully apprehended from her residence at Batamaloo.