J-K: Woman, her newborn baby among 3 killed in Rajouri, Jammu accidents

Rajouri/Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and her newborn baby, were killed and three injured in two separate road accidents in Rajouri and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Shanaz Akhter (40), a resident of Mandi Poonch, and her five-day-old baby were killed when their car collided with a school bus in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri, the officials said.

Shakeel Ahmad, who was driving the car, was also injured in the accident and was hospitalised, they said, adding the victims were on their way to Poonch from Jammu.

In another accident, one person was killed and two were injured after their motorcycle collided with a truck coming from the wrong side near Miran Sahib in Jammu, officials said. The condition of the injured was stated to be serious. PTI COR TAS TAS MNK MNK