J-K woman killed in heavy Pak shelling from across LoC

Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) A woman was killed and two of her family members injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) targeting Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts, officials said on Friday.

They said the Indian Army has responded proportionately to the Pakistani aggression.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC and resorted to heavy shelling in the civilian areas of the Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday night, officials said.

Multiple areas of Uri, including Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra and Gingle, were targeted with heavy shelling that damaged several structures and forced people to flee, they added.

According to them, three members of a family were injured when a shell hit their car near Mohra while they were trying to move to safety. They were rushed to a hospital where a woman, identified as Nargis Begum, succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

Later on Friday, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Gouhalan and Chotali, Tourna Post of the Uri sector and in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the officials said.

"Heavy ceasefire violations have started in Chotali, Tourna Post, and Gouhalan areas of Uri and Toli Post Taad in Karnah area, and TMG Nowgam sector in Qalamabad area of the Kupwara district. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked heavy firing at Indian posts and civilian areas," an official said.

However, there are no reports of any casualties so far in these areas. PTI SSB MIJ NSD NSD