J-K: Wreath-laying ceremony held in Udhampur for SoG cop killed in encounter

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Tuesday to pay tributes to a Special Operations Group (SoG) cop who died fighting terrorists in an operation in a remote forest area of the district.

The operation is still underway as security forces continue to look for terrorists in the area, a police officer said.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat led the solemn ceremony held at the District Police Lines in Udhampur, to honour Constable Amjad Ali Khan of the 22nd Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP).

Wreaths were laid by DGP Nalin Prabhat, IGP (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti, Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, along with senior police officers, CRPF personnel and district administration officials, who paid floral tributes to the martyr.

A gun salute was given as a final farewell to the martyred cop, following which the mortal remains were sent to his hometown in the Mendhar border area of Poonch district for burial, officials said.

Khan lost his life during an encounter, which is still ongoing, in the Soan area of Udhampur district.

Speaking to reporters after the wreath-laying ceremony, Tuti said that based on an input, an operation was launched in Soan village of Udhampur district on Monday evening.

"The information turned out to be true, and an encounter took place. We had a small Special Operations Group party. During the firefight, our cop, Amjad Ali Khan, suffered injuries. We tried to evacuate him, but due to excessive blood loss, we lost him. The operation is still on," he said. PTI AB AMJ AMJ