J-K: Youth arrested in POCSO case in Kathua, handed over to Punjab Police

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) A youth, wanted by the Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in a case registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), was arrested in the Kathua district on Wednesday, police said.

In another case, police assisted the West Bengal Police in arresting a Haryana resident from the Doda district, who is accused of multiple ATM theft cases registered in the eastern state.

Sajjad Malik, a resident of Lohai Malhar, was arrested from the Billawar area of Kathua and handed over to a police team from the Dera Bassi police station in Mohali, Punjab, a police spokesman said.

Malik is wanted in a case registered at the Dera Bassi police station under Sections 137 (2) (kidnapping) and Section 7 of the POCSO Act, following a complaint by his neighbour from another community who, on June 20, accused him of kidnapping his 16-year-old sister, the spokesman said.

Earlier, he said that Jammu and Kashmir police carried out raids within and outside J-K, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab after receiving a letter from their Punjab counterparts.

After a long hunt, the accused was finally arrested from Machhedi village of Billawar and handed over to the Punjab Police after completion of all legal formalities for further investigation, the spokesman said.

In another case, he said, 32-year-old Sapat, a resident of the Mewat area of Haryana, was arrested from the Khellani area of the Doda district and handed over to a visiting police team from West Bengal.

Sapat was involved in several ATM theft incidents amounting to Rs 34 lakh in the Howrah area of West Bengal in the recent past, and his location was traced to Doda, the spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta, constituted a dedicated team to assist a visiting police team from West Bengal.

Acting swiftly and on specific information, the J-K Police apprehended the accused and handed him over to the visiting team after completion of legal formalities, he said. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL