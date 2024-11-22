J-K Youth Congress stages protest in Jammu demanding probe against Adani

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) on Friday staged a protest accusing the BJP-led NDA government of shielding billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, whom the US Department of Justice has accused of being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Led by JKPYC General Secretary Anirudh Sawhney, the protesters took out a march demanding an independent probe into the charges levelled against the Adani Group chairman.

The Youth Congress leadership also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for "prioritising corporate interests" over public welfare.

"The Adani Group colluded with Azure Power to raise Rs 25,000 crore under the guise of setting up solar energy projects in India. Instead, Rs 2,200 crore was reportedly used to bribe Indian officials. Despite this being exposed during an investigation conducted by the FBI and SEC in the US, Adani enjoys immunity under Modi's regime," Sawhney said, claiming that the BJP has turned into Adani's spokesperson.

"The US Department of Justice has issued a grand jury warrant against Gautam Adani after a two-year investigation. It has revealed how Adani misled American investors and lied to India’s market regulator SEBI. The Modi government’s silence on this matter is a clear sign of complicity.

"India’s economy is suffering as the rich exploit the loopholes to make profits. Taxation under Modi has burdened the middle class, yet frauds like these go unchecked," Sawhney added.

Ajay Lakhotra, head of the J-K unit of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), said, "While the US acts against Adani, the Indian government does nothing.

"This favouritism tarnishes India’s global reputation and exposes the BJP’s allegiance to corporate interests. We demand an independent probe to address the allegations." PTI AB ARI