J-K youth will create history if given right opportunities: LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are capable of overcoming every challenge and will script history if provided the right opportunities and guidance.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 2nd edition of 'Sikh Cricket Premier League (SCPL)' at University of Jammu, he highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sports landscape in the Union Territory has undergone a historic transformation over the past few years.

"The new generation embodies possibility itself. I believe our youth are the solution to every challenge. Provide them apt opportunities, robust platforms, and true mentorship, and they will author history," the governor said.

He said the Sikh Cricket Premier League is sculpting multifaceted character and in future it will instil discipline, leadership, teamwork, patience, and self-belief in the young generation.

Sinha said that the commendable initiative of the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee and the Hari Singh Nalwa Cricket Club, Jammu, is a declaration that the new generation advances not as spectators, but as bearers of brotherhood and social harmony.

To foster inclusivity, the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee has ensured that each team includes youth from other communities.

The governor spoke to players on training with ferocious discipline and competing with unbreakable unity, on and off the ground.

He emphasised that the true societal wealth and strength reside not in bricks and mortar, but in fresh ideas.

"The energy of our youth is like a river. When guided with purpose, it becomes a source of life and progress. I am confident in the journey of nation-building, our youth will not stop, not bow, and they will not tire," he said.

Sinha said vital sporting events like the Sikh Cricket Premier League must cultivate youth who view sports not as a pastime, but as a forge for life's enduring values.

"When youth align with purposeful missions, they grasp that grand transformations demand grand visions. Entrepreneurship and sports harbour that very alchemy," he said.

Driven by substantial financial assistance under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP), the Union Territory has built a world-class foundation for sports excellence, he said.

Sinha said Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, has assured Rs 200 crore assistance for sports development in the UT, with the support of BCCI, FIFA and other sports organisations.