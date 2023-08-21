J-K: YRS stages protest, demands removal of Sarore toll plaza

Samba/Jammu, Aug 21 (PTI) Activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Monday held a protest demanding the removal of Sarore toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the protest, vehicular movement remained suspended for several hours on the highway.

Led by YRS chief Vikram Singh, hundreds of activists held a protest against the functioning of the toll plaza in Sarore.

Some activists even tried to damage the plaza. However police and paramilitary forces, which were deployed in strength, dispersed them.

The activists then sat on dharna demanding a written assurance from the government for removal of the toll plaza.

A protestor said the toll plaza has been set up in violation of the rules.

Speaking on the issue of the Sarore toll plaza on Sunday, the Lieutenant Governor had said that the concern of the people was genuine.

"I have discussed the issue with the chairman NHAI and the matter will be resolved in the coming days," he had said. PTI COR AB AQS