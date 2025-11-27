J-K: ZRUCC members conduct study tour of Chenab, Anji Khad rail bridges

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) The members of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) undertook a study tour of the newly constructed Chenab and Anji Khad rail bridges in the Jammu division of Northern Railway to review technological innovations and understand the engineering challenges involved in their construction.

Officials said the delegation was accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal and other senior divisional officers, PRO Railways Jammu division said.

The two bridges form a critical part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. The Chenab Bridge, built over Chenab river, is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and has been engineered to withstand earthquakes of magnitude 8 and wind speeds of up to 266 kmph, PRO said.

The Anji Khad Rail Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, is constructed on extremely challenging terrain and stands at a height of approximately 331 metres, significantly enhancing regional connectivity.

He said that the visit offered ZRUCC members an opportunity to observe the engineering and operational aspects of the ambitious projects and gain insights into the complexities faced by Indian Railways in executing them.

The findings from the tour, they added, will help in planning future infrastructure projects more efficiently to meet the needs of railway users. PTI AB AMJ AMJ