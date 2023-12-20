J-K's Bhaderwah to host five-day winter festival from December 27

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) A five-day winter festival will be held in the picturesque Bhaderwah Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district from December 27 to attract revellers for the year-end festivities, an official said on Tuesday.

The Vibrant Bhaderwah Winter Festival will be celebrated at different locations from December 27 to 31, the official said.

He said delightful activities have been planned at famous destinations such as the Qilla (Bhaderwah Fort), Jae Valley, Guldanda and Gatha Park.

District Development Commissioner (Doda) Harvinder Singh chaired a meeting with stakeholders in Bhaderwah and finalised the activities and arrangements for the event, the official said.

The festival will kick off from Bhaderwah Fort with cultural activities, performance by local artistes, music, sports, local cuisine and stalls showcasing local products.

On the second day, Jae Valley will come alive with music and adventure sports such as paragliding, horse riding, zorbing and trekking, the official said.

On the third and fourth days, the scene will shift to Guldanda to give tourists a different taste in the snow, he said, adding the visitors can enjoy skiing, snow scooter rides, music, local food and zorbing.

The last day of the year and the fifth day of the festival will see festivities at Gatha Park where celebrity artistes and singers will perform throughout the day till midnight to welcome the new year, the official said.

He said a parallel film festival has been planned at the Community Centre where the latest Bollywood films and stories of local heroes will be screened during all five days of the festival.

Bhaderwah, an emerging tourist destination, is witnessing the arrival of a huge number of visitors from across the country and abroad throughout the year, reflecting its huge potential to become a favoured destination, the official said.

More than 6.5 lakh tourists have visited the valley this year, which speaks a lot about its potential, he added.

The district development commissioner said the winter festival aims to draw a significant number of tourists, providing a platform to promote local talent, craftsmanship and cuisine.

"The event is poised to feature diverse cultural performances, adventure sports, local handicraft exhibitions and enticing food stalls," Singh said. PTI TAS SZM