J-K's cultural heritage must be nurtured as living tradition: LG

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said it was the collective responsibility of all to carry forward Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage as a living tradition.

He was speaking at the Akhil Bhartiya Hindi Kavi Sammelan, which was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages as a part of the Republic Day celebrations here.

"After decades, efforts to revitalise languages and elevate local culture to new heights on Jammu Kashmir's sacred soil commenced in 2020. It remains our collective responsibility to advance this heritage not merely as memory, but as a living, breathing tradition," the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the transformative influence of the literary community, he said a truly prosperous society -- rich in material progress yet balanced in culture and spirit -- needs the essential contributions of both scientists and poets.

"To me, poetry forms a corridor linking the tangible with the ethereal. It is the craft that navigates us through existence and carries us across life's expanse from familiar ground to undiscovered territory.

"Poetry springs to life when inner emotions transcend verbal expression. A poet's language evolves beyond simple communication, and it reverberates with existence's rhythm. In my view, poetry emerges precisely when raw feeling crystallises into articulate form," he said.

Sinha said culture provides direction to the soul, while economic empowerment grants it stability. He emphasised that a harmonious, progressive, and self-reliant society emerges solely from the balance of these two dimensions.

"We possess natural resources, human capability, and a rich cultural heritage. Our sole need is the wise and deliberate deployment of these resources. Achieving this will enable Jammu Kashmir to realise the people's dreams while serving as a catalyst for national advancement," he said.