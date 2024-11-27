J-K's dual power mechanism hindering development, need immediate statehood restoration: NC leader

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the "dual power mechanism" in Jammu and Kashmir, and claimed it was hindering the region's development and was being detrimental to the nation as well.

He emphasised the urgent need for a streamlined governance model and pointed out the surge in terrorist activities as a "glaring example of the administrative failure" under the setup.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive region and the dual power mechanism currently operating here is not viable. We have two power centres functioning simultaneously, which has led to confusion within the administration," the provincial president of the JKNC said.

Gupta claimed this divided governance approach was creating obstacles rather than providing solutions. "A sensitive region like Jammu and Kashmir requires a single, empowered voice that reflects the will of its people," he added.

The NC leader cited media reports that claimed that eight out of 10 districts in the Jammu region have witnessed terror incidents this year, leading to 44 deaths.

Expressing concern over the "deteriorating" security situation in the Union Territory, Gupta urged the government to enhance the efficiency of intelligence agencies to counter the escalating threats.

"The dual power system has not only created confusion but also weakened the region's ability to address security challenges effectively. The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve peace and stability, and that can only be achieved through coherent and unified governance," he remarked.

Demanding an immediate restoration of statehood, the NC leader underscored that the elected government, headed by Omar Abdullah, would be best positioned to address the aspirations and concerns of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our leader Omar Abdullah is a dynamic and visionary leader who truly understands the pulse of Jammu and Kashmir. An administration under his guidance would provide the clarity and direction that is currently lacking. A return to statehood, with an elected government at the helm, is essential for the wellbeing and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir's citizens," he said.

"Statehood must be restored immediately to ensure that the mandate of the voters and aspirations of the people are respected and realised," Gupta added. PTI AB NSD NSD