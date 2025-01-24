J-K's Ekta Kumari set to lead NCC girls' contingent at Republic Day parade in Delhi

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) NCC cadet Ekta Kumari is set to be the first from Jammu and Kashmir to lead the National Cadet Corps girls' contingent at the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Sunday.

Hailing from Akhnoor in Jammu district, Ekta is a leading cadet of the NCC's First Jammu and Kashmir Naval Unit and a BSc student at Gandhi Nagar government college for women.

This milestone has brought immense pride to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said.

Inspired by her father, a retired soldier from the 12 Jammu and Kashmir (JAK) Light Infantry, Ekta’s dream of serving the nation took root early in her life.

Her educational journey began at Army Public School in Akhnoor, and it was her passion for the armed forces that led her to join the NCC during her college years, Bartwal said.

Ekta’s determination and commitment to excellence have been evident since her first year in NCC, where she excelled in social work and adventure activities, he said.

“Becoming the Parade Commander of the All India Girls Contingent at Kartavya Path is the proudest moment of my life. This victory belongs to my family, my unit, and the entire Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region,” Ekta said.

Ekta credited her success and expressed gratitude to her mentors and trainers, including her Associate NCC Officer (ANO) and instructors, who guided her throughout her preparation.

She also thanked Lieutenant Colonel Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder and the team at the Nagrota NCC camp for shaping her skills.

"I also acknowledge the unwavering support given to her by Unit Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Tej Ram, Group Commander Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar SM, Additional Director General Major General Anupinder Bevli, Contingent Commander Colonel Amit Bhardwaj, and ANO Dr Nitika," she said.

The PRO added, "Her extraordinary accomplishment not only highlights the potential of the youth from Jammu and Kashmir but also serves as an inspiration for others to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work. PTI AB AB SKY SKY