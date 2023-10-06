J-K's Kupwara to be connected to rail network: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the frontier district of Kupwara will be brought on the country's rail map as the survey for the railway line has been sanctioned by the ministry.

Advertisment

Sinha said the Ministry of Railways has "sanctioned a technical survey of rail line" for Kupwara district.

"Once the survey is completed and the DPR (Detailed Project Report) submitted, I hope work on the rail link will be started and Kupwara will be connected to the rail network," he told reporters in Kupwara.

The LG said more than 9,000 beneficiaries have been sanctioned houses in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

Advertisment

"Those who do not have their own land and are eligible have been given five marlas of land by the government. If there is any person who is eligible for the PMAY but has no land, the J-K administration will provide five marlas of land to him," he added.

The lieutenant governor, who spent Thursday night at Kupwara and interacted with many public delegation and officers to assess the development needs of people of the north Kashmir district, said the people-centric policies have given fresh impetus to all-round development in the district and the common man is living in a peaceful environment.

Sinha added that well-planned efforts have resulted in a significant increase in tourist influx in the district.

Advertisment

"Electricity has reached the far-flung areas and works under the Jal Jeevan Mission has been expedited. We are hopeful to achieve the target of covering all villages, panchayats and households under 'Nal Se Jal' by December 31 this year in the district. Seventy per cent work has already been completed," he said.

On the second day of his visit to Kupwara, the LG interacted with various public delegation.

The delegation comprising PRI members, residents of border villages, traders federation, members of Pahadi, Gujjar Bakerwal and minority communities, farmers, transporters, media fraternity and the Bar Association apprised Sinha on various development-related issues and other matters of public importance.

The lieutenant governor assured the delegation of time-bound redressal of their issues.

Earlier, Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Tikkar Kupwara and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all, accordnig to an official statement. PTI SSB AS CK