J-K's lithium reserves will be 'plundered', 'gifted' to companies by BJP govt: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday charged the lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir will be gifted to companies that will later donate a part of the "illicit proceeds" to the ruling party at the Centre.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to a news report which said the government will again auction the lithium blocks in Jammu and Kashmir "Now J&Ks lithium reserves too are being plundered & gifted to dubious companies who will then donate a part of these illicit proceeds to the ruling party as 'party fund'," she charged in a post on X.

The former chief minister also said that the "nexus between BJP and crony capitalists" explained why the Centre was not taking note of legitimate demands of Ladakhi people for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"Now that the nexus between BJP & crony capitalists stands exposed it offers the perfect explanation why GOI continues to ignore the legitimate demands of Ladakhis. Disturbing visuals of a frail Sonam Wangchuk too have not evoked a shred of empathy or concern," she said.

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike in support of statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh.