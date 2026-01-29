J-K's tableau ranked two in R-day parade

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's tableau at the Republic Day parade that celebrated the region’s centuries-old arts, handicrafts, and folk traditions has secured the second position nationally, officials said on thursday.

This was a recognition of the Union territory's cultural heritage and vibrant traditions, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The tableau seamlessly blended craftsmanship, performance, and storytelling, reflecting the timeless creative spirit of the Union Territory, he said.

Prominent handicrafts, including 'pashmina' weaving, walnut wood carving, carpet weaving, papier-maché, copperware, and 'basohli' miniature paintings, were showcased -- each representing generations of refined skill and artistic mastery, the government said.

The float had an engraved Samovar, symbolising Kashmiri hospitality and warmth, flowing through imagery of traditional wooden architecture and houseboats, evoking the unique cultural landscape of the region.

At the heart of the tableau, a Dogra Chhajja performance, staged on a traditional village Thadda, highlighted community life, social harmony, and cultural continuity. Vibrant folk dance performances, including Rouf, Kud, Jagarna, Pahari, Gojri, and Dumhal, added rhythm, colour, and movement, reflecting the region’s diverse ethnic and cultural fabric, it said.

The tableau concluded with a display of colourful papier-mache artefacts arranged in a willow basket, symbolically presenting Jammu and Kashmir as a dynamic, living canvas of art, tradition, and creativity, he said.

The idea, design, and conceptualisation of the tableau was led by artist Balwant Thakur, a Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, the spokesperson said.

Thakur has served as Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for eight years and has represented India internationally as regional director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and headed Indian Cultural Centres in South Africa and Mauritius.

The national recognition of the Jammu and Kashmir tableau stands as a testament to the Union Territory's artistic vibrancy, cultural resilience, and enduring legacy of creativity that continues to inspire audiences, the spokesperson said.